State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

In addition, Murphy at 2:30 p.m. is slated to sign long-term care reform legislation in Trenton, and then appear on “The Situation Room” on CNN at 6 p.m. to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,266 cases with 248 deaths and 2,792 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,146 cases with 90 deaths and 1,047 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,229 cases with 149 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

