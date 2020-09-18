Murphy, lawmakers agree to tax rich, offer $500 rebates

FILE- In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his 2021 budget address at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway, NJ. Murphy says he and fellow Democratic legislative leaders have agreed to raise income taxes on millionaires, Thursday, Sept. 17, while also giving about 800,000 families a $500 tax rebate. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan.

It will be livestreamed here.

In addition, Murphy at 8:30 a.m. is scheduled to appear live on "Good Day New York" on Fox 5 to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus. And, at 10 a.m., Murphy is set to sign environmental justice legislation, which will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,199 cases with 249 deaths and 2,836 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,266 cases with 90 deaths and 1,047 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,242 cases with 149 deaths.

