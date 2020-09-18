FILE- In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his 2021 budget address at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway, NJ. Murphy says he and fellow Democratic legislative leaders have agreed to raise income taxes on millionaires, Thursday, Sept. 17, while also giving about 800,000 families a $500 tax rebate. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)