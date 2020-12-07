Gov. Murphy urges people to remain vigilant

While there is enforcement for businesses ignoring the restrictions, it's those private home gatherings that are the issue.

"There's no state that has enough law enforcement to enforce everybody in their living room," he said. "It's not just the public square, as they say, where we can see that we can deal with it, surgically. It's behind closed doors, we have to plead with people to keep their guard up."

When Quinn asked if any new restrictions were around the corner for the state, Murphy responded that there weren't but that nothing is off the table.

"I can't say that we've got any lever that we're about to pull," he said. "We have to leave all options on the table. We've just got to plead with folks again to that personal responsibility of doing the right thing, even if they're at home and nobody's looking."

He said as of now hospitals around the state are doing well, but hospitalizations lag cases. The past three days saw more than 5,300 cases each. On Sunday, there were 6,046 new positive cases.

"Overwhemingly" people did the right thing at Thanksgiving, he said, but this week, two weeks out from the holiday, will be very telling.