Gov. Murphy urges people to remain vigilant

Gov. Phil Murphy spoke on multiple news outlets Monday to share the latest on what the state is doing to combat COVID-19.
He spoke on CNN New Day, radio station 1010 WINS and MSNBC Live.
On Monday, new restrictions on outdoor gatherings go into effect in the state. The maximum capacity for outdoor gatherings is 25 people, down from 150. The limit for indoor gatherings is 10 people.
The biggest challenge, he said, is people gathering privately in their homes.
Radio host on 1010 WINS, Brigitte Quinn, said Murphy urges people to wear a mask and social distance until he's "blue in the face," and asked why some people just aren't listening. While Murphy said majority of the state's residents have been "extraordinary" in doing their part, those who haven't listened to the governor's plea is due to a recipe of "a bunch of things."
"You've got the holidays, you've got fatigue (and) cold weather, which means the things that we were doing outdoors three months ago we're doing now overwhelmingly indoors," he said. "There is light at the end of the tunnel... including vaccines that are real and will work. But I also think folks look at that and say, 'Gosh, I've made it this far I've only got a few more months to go.' That's exactly the wrong attitude to have. You can't let your guard down and we can't say that strongly enough."
While there is enforcement for businesses ignoring the restrictions, it's those private home gatherings that are the issue.
"There's no state that has enough law enforcement to enforce everybody in their living room," he said. "It's not just the public square, as they say, where we can see that we can deal with it, surgically. It's behind closed doors, we have to plead with people to keep their guard up."
When Quinn asked if any new restrictions were around the corner for the state, Murphy responded that there weren't but that nothing is off the table.
"I can't say that we've got any lever that we're about to pull," he said. "We have to leave all options on the table. We've just got to plead with folks again to that personal responsibility of doing the right thing, even if they're at home and nobody's looking."
He said as of now hospitals around the state are doing well, but hospitalizations lag cases. The past three days saw more than 5,300 cases each. On Sunday, there were 6,046 new positive cases.
"Overwhemingly" people did the right thing at Thanksgiving, he said, but this week, two weeks out from the holiday, will be very telling.
And on the brink of a vaccine Murphy said the state is ready to go, adding that in March an independent advisory board, overseen by the state Department of Health, had already took to planning vaccine distribution.
"In the next number of days, we'll get 76,000 first batch from the Pfizer vaccine," he said. "Our first two groups are healthcare workers and long term care residents and staff."
