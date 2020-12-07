Gov. Murphy urges people to remain vigilant; vaccine arrival close

At 6 a.m. Monday, new restrictions on outdoor gatherings went into effect The maximum capacity for outdoor gatherings is 25 people, down from 150. The limit for indoor gatherings is 10 people.

The biggest challenge, he said, is people gathering privately in their homes.

Appearing on 1010 WINS, Murphy told radio host Brigitte Quinn that the majority of the state's residents have been "extraordinary" in doing their part. He attributed non-compliance to state requests to "a bunch of things."

"You've got the holidays, you've got fatigue (and) cold weather, which means the things that we were doing outdoors three months ago we're doing now overwhelmingly indoors," he said. "There is light at the end of the tunnel... including vaccines that are real and will work. But I also think folks look at that and say, 'Gosh, I've made it this far I've only got a few more months to go.' That's exactly the wrong attitude to have. You can't let your guard down and we can't say that strongly enough."

While there is enforcement for businesses ignoring the restrictions, it's those private home gatherings that are the issue.