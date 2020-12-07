Gov. Murphy urges people to remain vigilant; vaccine arrival close

As new restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus went into effect Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said delivery of the vaccine is near, but still urged urged residents to keep their guard up.
"In the next number of days," the state will get 76,000 doses from the Pfizer vaccine, he said. It will be the first shipment of what is expected to be up to a half million doses.
"Our first two groups are healthcare workers and long term care residents and staff," said Murphy.
The governor said the state has been planning for how to distribute the vaccine since March, when an independent advisory board, overseen by the state Department of Health, began planning those steps. Last week, Murphy signed an executive order to streamline the process for residents getting vaccinated. Instead of requiring enrollment for vaccinations, residents are automatically enrolled; those that want to opt out still have that option.
Pfizer is scheduled to appear before of a Food and Drug Administration review panel Thursday for emergency authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine. Approval could come by the end of the week.
Murphy spent Monday appearing on various news on multiple news outlets Monday to share the latest on state efforts to combat COVID-19.
He spoke on CNN New Day, radio station 1010 WINS and MSNBC Live.
At 6 a.m. Monday, new restrictions on outdoor gatherings went into effect The maximum capacity for outdoor gatherings is 25 people, down from 150. The limit for indoor gatherings is 10 people.
The biggest challenge, he said, is people gathering privately in their homes.
Appearing on 1010 WINS, Murphy told radio host Brigitte Quinn that the majority of the state's residents have been "extraordinary" in doing their part. He attributed non-compliance to state requests to "a bunch of things."
"You've got the holidays, you've got fatigue (and) cold weather, which means the things that we were doing outdoors three months ago we're doing now overwhelmingly indoors," he said. "There is light at the end of the tunnel... including vaccines that are real and will work. But I also think folks look at that and say, 'Gosh, I've made it this far I've only got a few more months to go.' That's exactly the wrong attitude to have. You can't let your guard down and we can't say that strongly enough."
While there is enforcement for businesses ignoring the restrictions, it's those private home gatherings that are the issue.
"There's no state that has enough law enforcement to enforce everybody in their living room," he said. "It's not just the public square, as they say, where we can see that we can deal with it, surgically. It's behind closed doors, we have to plead with people to keep their guard up."
When asked if any new restrictions were around the corner for the state, Murphy responded:
"I can't say that we've got any lever that we're about to pull. We have to leave all options on the table. We've just got to plead with folks again to that personal responsibility of doing the right thing, even if they're at home and nobody's looking."
He said as of now hospitals around the state are doing well, but hospitalizations lag cases. The past three days saw more than 5,300 cases each. On Sunday, there were 6,046 new positive cases.
"Overwhelmingly" people did the right thing at Thanksgiving, he said, but this week, two weeks out from the holiday, will be very telling.
