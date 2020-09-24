Gov. Murphy to host discussion with Dr. Anthony Fauci

There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, at 11:15 a.m., Murphy is scheduled to hold a Facebook Live conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Then, at 6 p.m., Murphy is slated to appear on "Chat Box with David Cruz" on NJTV.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,294 cases with 250 deaths and 2,865 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,312 cases with 90 deaths and 1,123 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,290 cases with 149 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.