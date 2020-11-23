Gov. Murphy to host COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Monday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

In addition, at 7:08 a.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear live on "Good Morning America" on ABC to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus. Then, at 7 p.m., Murphy is slated to appear live on "Ask Governor Murphy,” hosted by News 12 New Jersey.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 8,391 cases with 270 deaths and 3,736 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,499 cases with 100 deaths and 1,846 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,512 cases with 162 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.