Gov. Murphy reports 3,572 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

During his COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy reported 3,527 new positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 371,579.

"We now have more than 30 contact tracers on the ground for every 100,000 residents," he said. "The rate of non-cooperation is now up to a whopping 74%. This is not a witch hunt. We’re only trying to stop the spread of this virus. Work with our contact tracers."

Of the new cases there are 17 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 15,500. There are 1,836 probable COVID-19 deaths.

Murphy also reported that there are 3,345 hospitalizations, 637 patients in ICU, 391 patients on ventilators and 29 people discharged from hospitals.

There are 118 new cases in Atlantic County as well, officials reported Monday. There was one additional death.

The county now has has 10,487 cases, 4,828 people who have recovered and 301 deaths.

Number of recovered individuals indicate those whom have been confirmed to be clear of symptoms after designated isolation period. Many others do not respond to follow-up contact and therefore their recovery status cannot be confirmed, according to the county.

Of the new cases, 58 were males between the ages of 5 and 81, and 60 females between the ages of 7 and 90. There were 25 cases in Egg Harbor Township, 19 in Atlantic City, 16 in the Township of Hamilton, 12 each in Galloway and Pleasantville, five each in Ventnor and Margate, four each in Hammonton and Somers Point, three each in Mullica Township and Northfield and two each in Absecon, Brigantine, Buena Vista Township, Egg Harbor City and Linwood.

