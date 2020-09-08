Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday released a revised list of state and territories from which state residents and travels should quarantine for two weeks to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The updated advisory includes four additional states — Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia — with Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands removed from the list, bringing the total to 35 states and territories.
The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average, officials said.
The list includes: Alabama; Alaska; Arkansas; California; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Guam; Hawaii; Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Illinois; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maryland; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; Nevada; Ohio; Oklahoma; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; Wisconsin; and West Virginia.
“By practicing good citizenship and complying with our travel advisory, native New Jerseyans and visitors alike can help slow the spread of this virus and save lives,” said Murphy. “It remains critically important for anyone arriving to New Jersey from these 35 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”
Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging, officials said. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.
