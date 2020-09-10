Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday ordered that U.S and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Friday in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 innocent people, of whom almost 700 were New Jersey residents, that were killed on 9/11.
“The September 11th terrorist attacks occurred nineteen years ago, but the pain and sorrow are still fresh,” Murphy said. “We will never forget the lives cut short that day, and the first responders who selflessly saved so many more from perishing.”
