Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he is optimistic high school sports can return this fall. The high school season will be delayed by one month and end Thanksgiving, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced last month.
The governor is not tipping his hand when it comes to meeting the demand of the largest casino workers' union, whose members called for mandatory temperature readings of all guests entering any of Atlantic City's gambling parlors. Employees' temperatures are taken before each shift at all nine casinos.
Amir Johnson, 30, of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, has been identified as the man fatally shot by Ventnor police last week after he allegedly advanced on officers with a broken glass bottle. Johnson was shot and killed Thursday near the city's border with Atlantic City, according to a news release Tuesday from the state Attorney General's office.
Brigantine and Stafford Township are two of a handful of South Jersey school districts offering five full days of in-person schooling in September during the COVID-19 pandemic. While most districts are planning on hybrid in-person and remote learning due to space constraints, the once-bemoaned extra space due to declining enrollment played a large role in Brigantine's and Stafford's ability to offer the five full-day option.
Republican U.S. Senate primary candidate Hirsh Singh's petition for a recount of the July 7 election was denied Tuesday in Atlantic and Cape May counties, with the judge saying the results were not close enough to cause concern and that Singh had not provided evidence of specific mistakes in counting. Singh, an engineer from Linwood, said he will appeal.
