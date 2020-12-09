Gov. Murphy "looks under the hood" at state's pandemic modeling

"However, if we can over perform as we did in the spring and recommit to doing the right things, we can push these numbers down even further," he said. "The one thing to remember is these models are just that, they're models. They're not static, they change literally every day and they improve the more we focus on social distancing, the more we wear our mask, the more we use common sense. The more we can change them for the better, the sooner we can crush the curve of the second wave and get ourselves gliding down the other side. If we do that we will put ourselves in a more promising position for when a vaccine becomes more widely available in the spring, and that means we can envision lifting restrictions that much sooner."