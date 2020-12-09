Gov. Murphy "looks under the hood" at state's pandemic modeling

During his COVID-10 briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state is "looking under the hood" at its pandemic modeling. The state Department of Health and the Office of Innovation have been creating predictive models to help the state visualize how the pandemic may play out over the coming months, he said. The models will help plan and prepare over the next coming months.
"Our models take into account data and a series of assumptions about human behavior," he said. "As we finish out 2020 and move into 2021, our vaccination rates will not yet be in a place where they will have a significant impact on our path."
He reported Wednesday 4,665 new cases, totaling to 381,486, and 59 new deaths. There are 3,533 hospitalizations, 630 patients in ICU, 412 ventilators in use and 397 patients discharged.
"The positivity rate for all PCR tests recorded on December 5th was 13.18% – based on 20,662 PCR tests," he said. "The statewide rate of transmission is 1.10. We’re beginning to see the impact on our transmission rate from the recent surge in positive tests.
"The more people who contract COVID-19 the more people who will eventually need hospitalization," he added. "The numbers in our hospitals are our greatest concern when it comes to determining the steps we need to take as a state."
The worse case scenario, he said, is that there is no change in compliance with masks, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings. Under that scenario, there will be weeks of increased cases and more hospitalizations than spring break of last year.
"If the numbers threaten our health care system, like in these models, we will have to act," he said.
A moderate case model shows that residents "do a little more to" continue with masking, social distancing and avoiding gatherings. This path would keep hospital metrics within the safety zone. The numbers would still be very big, but wouldn't overwhelm the health care system capacity.
As we head into 2021, the governor said the vaccination rates will not yet be in place where they will have any significant impact on the state's path.
"Yes we are literally, and I mean literally, just days away from the first vaccines being delivered to New Jersey, but we're still months away from the vaccination rates we will need to leave this pandemic behind us," he said. "While we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and it is real, and we can begin and envision an end date, also real, we have to hunker down in the meantime and keep our focus."
The Department of Health and Office of Innovation provided two different models of how the winter months can go in terms or cases and hospitalizations if people don't wear masks or social distance.
In the worst case scenario model, The DOH predicts the state will see a peak of 12,595 cases on January 14, two weeks from the day from New Year's Eve. The Office of Innovation predicts, in the worst case scenario, a peak of 9,932 cases on February 1. In the moderate case model, the DOH predicts a peak of 9,120 cases on January 13, while the Office of Innovation predicts a peak of 7,180 new cases on Christmas.
The peak of cases in the spring, on April 14, was 8,270, Murphy said.
He said if everybody uses common sense and adheres to safety protocols, "we would not need to reinstate any of our prior restrictions."
"However, if we can over perform as we did in the spring and recommit to doing the right things, we can push these numbers down even further," he said. "The one thing to remember is these models are just that, they're models. They're not static, they change literally every day and they improve the more we focus on social distancing, the more we wear our mask, the more we use common sense. The more we can change them for the better, the sooner we can crush the curve of the second wave and get ourselves gliding down the other side. If we do that we will put ourselves in a more promising position for when a vaccine becomes more widely available in the spring, and that means we can envision lifting restrictions that much sooner."
"The end of this pandemic is within reach," he said. "It's not just going to come to us, we have to reach out and grab it. There's so much we can do to move these models in the right direction."
