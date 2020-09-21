During his COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Gov. Murphy announced two programs for New Jerseyians—a Naxolone kit giveaway and a child care tuitions assistance program. The state is giving away free naloxone kits – an opioid overdose reverse drug – at participating pharmacies throughout state from Sept. 24 to 26. Those interested can receive a kid anonymously. No prescription or appointment is needed. To find a participating pharmacy, click here.
Through the child care tuitions assistance program, families with children ages 5-13 and incomes of up to $75,000 a year can apply online at http://ChildCareNJ.gov.
