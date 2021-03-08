Gov. Murphy addresses vaccine rates, Republican criticism during press briefing

The group particularly focused on a directive from the health department, implemented on March 31, 2020, that required nursing homes not to turn away COVID-19 patients.

Murphy addressed the criticism saying the state’s record is “crystal clear,” in regard to the steps that were taken at nursing homes.

“The directives that came from Judy (Persichilli, the state’s commissioner of health)... the words in those directives ... it’s crystal clear,” Murphy said. “If they were to be readmitted to their facility, you had to meet certain strict, black and white standards. Separating not just residents but staff ... if you were going to readmit a formerly COVID positive resident, they had to be separated by floor, by wing, by building. The staff could not co-mingle.”

Murphy also mentioned that if those requirements could not be met at a facility, it was mandated for operators to ask for help from the Department of Health.

“If you could not do that as a facility, you were mandated to come to the Department of Health and raise your hand and say, ‘We can’t do this. Please help us find a different solution,’” Murphy said.

The directive was rescinded less than one month later on April 12.