Gov. Murphy addresses vaccine rates, Republican criticism during press briefing

New Jersey currently ranks eighth in the nation for the daily rate of COVID-19 vaccines being administered, Gov. Phil Murphy announced during Monday’s news briefing.
Despite last week’s hearing from the state’s Republican Party about the handling of the virus at nursing homes, Murphy said that New Jersey is progressing with its vaccine rollout.
“New Jersey is moving forward and moving ahead of nearly every other state in getting our residents vaccinated,” Murphy said. “An average of 67,000 administered doses per day, we’re 10th in total doses.”
The state is also above the national average in terms of residents who have had both doses of the vaccine, according to Murphy.
“Keep in mind by the way, we’re the 11th most populous state,” Murphy said. “So we have a lot more ground to cover than many of the states ahead of us, no disrespect to their efforts.”
In the last seven days, the state has administered 500,000 doses of the vaccine, bringing the total to 2,511,731. The governor said that 1.65 million people have received their first dose while 861,000 are fully vaccinated.
Last Friday, Republican lawmakers met to discuss Murphy’s approach to the virus in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. During the remote meeting, the committee heard from a doctor, nursing home administrators and veterans home residents.
The group particularly focused on a directive from the health department, implemented on March 31, 2020, that required nursing homes not to turn away COVID-19 patients.
Murphy addressed the criticism saying the state’s record is “crystal clear,” in regard to the steps that were taken at nursing homes.
“The directives that came from Judy (Persichilli, the state’s commissioner of health)... the words in those directives ... it’s crystal clear,” Murphy said. “If they were to be readmitted to their facility, you had to meet certain strict, black and white standards. Separating not just residents but staff ... if you were going to readmit a formerly COVID positive resident, they had to be separated by floor, by wing, by building. The staff could not co-mingle.”
Murphy also mentioned that if those requirements could not be met at a facility, it was mandated for operators to ask for help from the Department of Health.
“If you could not do that as a facility, you were mandated to come to the Department of Health and raise your hand and say, ‘We can’t do this. Please help us find a different solution,’” Murphy said.
The directive was rescinded less than one month later on April 12.
Murphy pointed out that the state began reporting probable deaths at nursing homes in June and how Persichilli hired an independent agency to conduct a report of the state’s long-term care facilities.
“I have no time for the political noise,” Murphy said.
