Gould's FG on final play gives 49ers 13-10 upset of Packers: Saturday's NFL roundup

The Packers also allowed Samuel to return the second-half kickoff 45 yards, setting up the 49ers' first field goal. Green Bay also appeared to have only 10 men on the field when Gould made his winning kick.

"We thought our special teams had an advantage in this game," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We thought they had an opportunity to possibly win us the game. And to be able to say that and to actually come to fruition ... was huge for those guys and huge for our team."

San Francisco won by overcoming a brutal start from its offense. The 49ers had minus-10 yards in their first four series, three of which included third-down sacks. It was the first time the 49ers had opened a game with four straight three-and-outs since a 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27, 2009.

The 49ers didn't get a single first down or pass completion until Garoppolo connected with George Kittle on a 15-yard gain with less than 6 ½ minutes left in the second quarter. Garoppolo was just 11 of 19 for 131 yards with an interception, but the 49ers still managed to win.