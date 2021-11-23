 Skip to main content
Gordon Ramsay Steak
Gordon Ramsay Steak

For a truly upscale Thanksgiving meal, it’s hard to top Gordon Ramsay Steak inside Harrah’s Resort. Things begin with a chef-selected amuse bouche of foie gras mousse, Jersey apple and crepe chip preparing guests for the exquisite meal to come. First course will feature a butternut squash soup adorned with goat cheese and arugula, followed by a balsamic and prosciutto burrata. The main course served will be a classic turkey dinner complete with croquettes, green bean casserole, turkey bacon, chive cornbread and cranberry compote. A rich pumpkin lava cake will be served as the perfect ending to a luxurious and thankful evening. Cost is $95 per person. Harrah’s is located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

