It may not exactly be an inexpensive choice, but you certainly get what you pay for at Gordon Ramsay Steak, the outstanding celebrity chef-branded steakhouse at Harrah’s Resort. The menu dazzles on even the most average of nights with outstanding cuts of meat, including a fantastic 32-ounce T-bone, or the triple-seared Japanese A5 Wagyu, which is as close to a delicacy as any steak gets. For Valentine’s Day, they will offer a $95 per-person, four-course prix fixe menu which runs Friday to Sunday, Feb. 11 to 13. It begins with an amuse bouche featuring a drunken kiss oyster, pink champagne mignonette and a floating pearl. The first course starts with jumbo shrimp tempura with gouda cheese fondue followed by a choice of onion soup or market wedge salad for the second course. The main entree skips the steak altogether in favor of a pan-roasted seared duck breast that just may have you forgetting all about red meat. Finally, a rich red velvet lava cake caps things off perfectly with an ending as sweet as the day itself. Harrah’s is located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com/harrahs-ac.