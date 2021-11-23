 Skip to main content
The first of two Gordon Ramsay restaurants on our list, Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill is located inside Caesars Atlantic City. Although its theme is heavily British, the Pub will nonetheless be serving a traditional American Thanksgiving dinner with a menu consisting of a five-spice butternut squash soup, roasted pear and stilton salad; a main course of roast turkey with candied sweet potatoes; and a choice of classic pumpkin pie or apple cider cheesecake for dessert. Cost is $45 per person. Caesars is located at 2100 Pacific Ave in Atlantic City. Go to CaesarsAC.com.

