Google threatens to pull search engine in Australia

Google on Friday threatened to make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government went ahead with plans to make tech giants pay for news content.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison quickly hit back, saying “we don't respond to threats.”
“Australia makes our rules for things you can do in Australia,” Morrison told reporters in Brisbane. “That’s done in our Parliament. It’s done by our government. And that’s how things work here in Australia.”
The confrontation highlights Australia's leading role in the global movement to push back against the outsize influence of U.S. tech giants over the news business.
Google's parent company deflates internet-beaming balloon company: Google's parent company is letting the air out of an internet-beaming balloon company that was providing online access from the stratosphere.
The plan to shut down Loon was announced late Thursday, ending what started out nine years ago as one of Google's secret projects in its so-called “moonshot factory," a division now called X. Google, Loon and X all are owned by Alphabet Inc., which draws upon Google's digital advertising empire finance risky ideas like internet-beaming balloons and another high-profile flop, internet-connected glasses.
As reflected by its name, Loon was viewed as a crazy idea from the start. Yet Google's hopes for the project were a lofty as the high-flying balloons themselves when the company finally took the wraps off the project in New Zealand in June 2013.
The ambitious goal at that time was to launch thousands of massive balloons 12 miles into the stratosphere in order to bridge the gaping digital divide between the world’s 4.8 billion unwired people and their 2.2 billion plugged-in counterparts.
Chipmaker Intel Corp. probes reported website hack: The computer chipmaker Intel Corp. says it is investigating a reported hack of its corporate website that prompted it to release a quarterly earnings report early.
The company's chief financial officer, George Davis, told The Financial Times that Intel published its earnings ahead of the stock market's close on Thursday because it believed a hacker had stolen financially sensitive information from its website.
Such information could benefit a stock trader.
— Associated Press