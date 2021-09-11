 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good Old Days festival returns to Somers Point
0 comments

Good Old Days festival returns to Somers Point

The Good Old Days festival took place Saturday at John F. Kennedy Park in Somers Point, offering music, information from local community groups and classic cars.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the Lawrence "Bud" Kern Memorial trust fund, which recognizes graduating Mainland Regional High School students from Somers Point who have demonstrated community spirit and pride through their involvement in civic and scholastic activities.

See more photos from the festival at PressofAC.com.

— Jacob Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News