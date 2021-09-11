Good Old Days festival returns to Somers Point

The Good Old Days festival took place Saturday at John F. Kennedy Park in Somers Point, offering music, information from local community groups and classic cars.
Proceeds from the festival benefit the Lawrence "Bud" Kern Memorial trust fund, which recognizes graduating Mainland Regional High School students from Somers Point who have demonstrated community spirit and pride through their involvement in civic and scholastic activities.
— Jacob Henderson