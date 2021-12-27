 Skip to main content
Golden Nugget Atlantic City
Ring in 2022 at The Wave in Golden Nugget with a three-hour open bar at 8 p.m., New Year’s Eve party favors, complimentary toast at midnight and live entertainment by The Exceptions. Tickets are $75. Following that is an 11th Hour New Year’s Eve party at 11 p.m. at The Wave. Also at Golden Nugget, check out music from Big Daddy Duo at 6 p.m. and No Pressure at 10 p.m. at Rush Lounge. Located at Huron Ave. and Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City. GoldenNugget.com.

