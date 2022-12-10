GOALIE
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who was found inside a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort last week.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s “road diet” for 2.7 miles of Atlantic Avenue is not the first controversial plan for improving traffic flow here an…
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A State Police trooper on Thursday helped break a woman's fall from an Atlantic City Expressway overpass.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police shut down the Black Horse Pike in both directions Tuesday evening for a motor vehicle crash.
UPPER TOWNSHIP – Upper Township superintendent of schools Vincent Palmieri Jr. is leaving the job as of Jan. 1, according to a letter sent to …
VENTNOR — The city's holiday parade on Saturday was delayed for about 15 minutes while police investigated an apparent suicide inside an apart…
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority will use Section 8 housing vouchers intended for new applicants to serve residents of the …
PISCATAWAY — Millville High School football coach Humberto Ayala admitted it wasn’t ideal.
ABSECON — A proposal to subdivide a wooded tract of city land off New York Avenue has created controversy among residents.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE