GOALIE
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The family of Tiffany Valiante, an Oakcrest High School graduate who died after being hit by a train five years ago, may…
ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino settled a legal dispute earlier this year with two former tenants of the property and will pay th…
VENTNOR — The FBI is telling anyone who underwent a coronavirus test at a local laboratory to get retested and to contact the agency.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An unusual set of circumstances made David L. Rowell the ideal candidate to star in the new movie “Christmas in Carolina.”
BRIGANTINE — State Police are investigating human remains that were found on the northern end of the island.
Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 200 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total since the beginning of the pandemic over 10,000.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Council members believe that time has moved on from the 1930s and ‘40s and that the municipality no longer needs any more …
WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia woman arrested on the beach two years ago in a video that went viral has reached a $325,000 settlement with the city.
The state Board of the Medical Examiners on Tuesday disciplined two South Jersey physicians who pleaded guilty to federal charges of health ca…
PLEASANTVILLE — Three Atlantic City residents were arrested on drug and weapons charges Thursday by Atlantic City police after a reported arme…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE