Gloucester Catholic girls 39, Wildwood 32
Angelina Barerra scored 18 as Gloucester catholic rallied in the fourth quarter for the win.

Imene Fathi had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists for Wildwood. Jenna Hans had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Warriors.

Gloucester Catholic 6 11 5 17 – 39

Wildwood 13 6 9 4- 32

GC – Todd 3, N. Barrrera 4, van Dine 3, A. Barrera 18, Nugent 11

WW – Hans 10, Fathi 15, Troiano 3, M. Benichou 6, L. Benichou 0

