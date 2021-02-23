Gloucester Catholic girls 37, Wildwood 21

Macie Nugent led Gloucester Catholic with 13. Jenna Hans had nie rebounds and three steals for Wildwood. Maya Benichou and Imene Fathi each scored 6 for Wildwood.
Wildwood 7 2 7 5 – 21
Gloucester Catholic 5 18 9 5 – 37
WW – L. Benichou 4, Hans 2, Fathi 6, Troiano 3, M. Benichou 6
GC -Todd 3, N. Barrera 10, Dine 2, A. Barrera 9, Nugent 13
