Gloucester Catholic downs Ocean City

BROOKLAWN - The Ocean City High School baseball team made one comeback Saturday afternoon.

The Red Raiders needed two.

Gloucester beat Ocean City 9-5 in Thank You Classic matchup of two of South Jersey’s top teams. Gloucester Catholic (6-1) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City (4-2) is ranked No. 6.

Ocean City trailed 3-1 when it came to the plate for its final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning. Matt Nunan tied the game with a two-out, two-run single to centerfield.

Gloucester Catholic, however, responded in the top of the eighth. The Rams sent 11 hitters to the plate, took advantage of four Ocean City walks and scored six runs.

The Thank You Classic featured multiple games at multiple South Jersey locations this weekend. The event honored first responders and teachers for their efforts during the pandemic.

Sophomore left-hander Tanner Nolan scattered 10 hits in 7 1/3 innings to get the win.

Nunan started for Ocean City. He struck out eight but also walked eight and allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Tom Finnegan and James Mancini each had two hits for the Red Raiders.