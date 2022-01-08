 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gloucester Catholic 31 girls , Ocean City 28
Angelina Barrerra scored 13 as the Rams held off Ocean City.

Hannah Cappelletti led Ocean City with 10. The Red Raiders missed two potential tying 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds.

Gloucester Catholic (5-2)  is ranked No. 7 in The Press’ Elite 11. Ocean City is 3-3.

Gloucester Catholic 5 10 9 7 – 31

Ocean City 2 9 9 8 - 28

GC-Taylor-Morrell 2, N. Barrerra 11, A. Barrerra 13, Nugent 5

OC- Monteleone 5, Jackson 7, Cappelletti 10, Adamson 4, Morton 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
