Gloucester Catholic 31 girls , Ocean City 28

Angelina Barrerra scored 13 as the Rams held off Ocean City.
Hannah Cappelletti led Ocean City with 10. The Red Raiders missed two potential tying 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds.
Gloucester Catholic (5-2) is ranked No. 7 in The Press’ Elite 11. Ocean City is 3-3.
Gloucester Catholic 5 10 9 7 – 31
Ocean City 2 9 9 8 - 28
GC-Taylor-Morrell 2, N. Barrerra 11, A. Barrerra 13, Nugent 5
OC- Monteleone 5, Jackson 7, Cappelletti 10, Adamson 4, Morton 2
