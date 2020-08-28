Glenn Carson, Southern Regional (2009) (copy)

RB/LB

Carson led the Rams to the 2008 South Jersey Group IV final. He made 89 tackles as a senior and also rushed for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns. Carson excelled at Penn State and played with the Arizona Cardinals.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments