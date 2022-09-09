Glassboro 16, Middle Township 11 — FINAL

Jhaisir Harden scored a pair of TDs for the Bulldogs (2-0). His second score, a 5-yard run in the third, held up as the deciding points. Travis Lombardo scored in the second quarter for the Panthers (0-2), and Jerome Licata hit a 40-yard field goal.
Glassboro;0 8 8 0—16
Middle Twp.;0 11 0 0—11
SECOND QUARTER
G—Harden 6 run (Harden run)
MT—Lombardo 2 run (Rodriguez pass from Oliver)
MT—Licata 40 field goal
THIRD QUARTER
G—Harden 5 run (Saab run)
Records—Glassboro 2-0, Middle 0-2.
