Glassboro (1-0) at Middle Township (0-1) 6 p.m. Friday

Middle beat Glassboro 38-14 last season. Middle opened with a 24-10 loss to Oakcrest last Friday. Panthers junior wide receiver Mike Zarfati caught seven passes for 141 yards. Glassboro quarterback Jhaisir Harden threw a TD pass and ran for two scores as the Bulldogs beat Burlington City 26-20 in their season opener last week.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
