Give him an ‘F’

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth and the game still scoreless, Matt Olson of the Braves hit a 1-2 slider from Phillies starter Zack Wheeler.

The ground ball left Olson's bat with an exit velocity of 101.3 mph and ate up Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins. It got underneath his glove for an RBI single to right field. The Phillies never recovered. It was the start of Atlanta’s three-run rally.

It was a play Hoskins should have made or at least kept in the infield.