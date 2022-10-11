Give him an ‘A’

Nick Castellanos first season in Philadelphia was a disappointment.

The outfielder hit just 13 home runs - his lowest total since his rookie season with the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

His slugging percentage was .389.

Most of all, he never seemed all that comfortable in Philadelphia.

All that is forgotten with the way he hit Tuesday.

Castellanos went 3 for 5 with three RBIs to propel the Phillies to a 7-6 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Castellanos also made a sliding catch in the bottom of the ninth with one out to help preserve the victory.