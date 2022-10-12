Give him an ‘A’

With the Atlanta Braves season practically on the line, starting pitcher Kyle Wright gave Atlanta exactly what it needed.
He threw six shutout innings as the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 to even the best-of-five National League Division Series at a game apiece.
Wright allowed two hits, striking out six and walking one.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
