GIRLS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Riley Lerner
Cedar Creek
114 pounds
The sophomore finished second at the South Region and state tournaments. She won the Bloomfield Girls Tournament, Garfield Girls Wrestling Tournament, Battle at the Bay, Bergen County Women’s Coaches Association Tournament and Queen of the East titles. Lerner finished 33-3, including 25 wins by pin.
