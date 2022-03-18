 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Cedar Creek sophomore Riley Lerner, top, earns a technical fall over Central Regional's Dinayah Vazquez in the first round of the state tournament Feb. 20.

Riley Lerner

Cedar Creek

114 pounds

The sophomore finished second at the South Region and state tournaments. She won the Bloomfield Girls Tournament, Garfield Girls Wrestling Tournament, Battle at the Bay, Bergen County Women’s Coaches Association Tournament and Queen of the East titles. Lerner finished 33-3, including 25 wins by pin.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

