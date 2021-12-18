 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
0 comments

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ACIT

Sophia LaPorta

Absegami

Deesha Chokshi

Ayana Crandell

Jackie Fortis

Hammonton

Tiffany Paretti

Pleasantville

Faith Gracia

Ashley Barahona-Torres

Jayla Trice

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

Cedar Creek

Tiernan James

Kileen McNeill

Serena Patel

Mainland Regional

Isabella Canesi

Cadence Fitzgerald

Olivia Leap

Middle Township

Bethany Vreeland

Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Riane Regucera

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News