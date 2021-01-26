GIRLS: Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood Catholic

TO REACH NICHOLAS HUBA: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
To support local journalism, subscribe to The Press of Atlantic City
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today