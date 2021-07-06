Girlfriend notes change in man's talks with ex

DEAR ABBY: I am dating a slightly older divorced man. They remain civil. Recently, a friend of my boyfriend and his ex passed away. They spoke on the phone, caught up a bit and that was the end of that. Early in our relationship, he told me he and his ex don’t really communicate unless tragic events or things involving the kids come up. However, there has been an increase in dialogue between them beyond these events. Should I be concerned? — EX ISSUE

DEAR EX ISSUE: If your exclusive relationship has been going on longer than six months, you are within your rights to point out that this is a change in his pattern of behavior and ask him what’s up.

DEAR ABBY: My mom and I haven’t been close in 20 years. We live on opposite sides of the country. She has abused alcohol for years, and has gone through phases of phoning me drunk and berating me for leaving our hometown. Recently, she’s been saying she wants me to visit, but she is anti-vax. I’m not comfortable visiting her until she gets vaccinated. Please advise. — STAYING AWAY IN OREGON

DEAR STAYING: I assume you have been vaccinated. If so, and your mother is willing to wear a mask and socially distance during your visit, then you could go. Of course, my response is predicated upon your DESIRE to visit your mother, and from the tone of your letter, I have the distinct impression you would rather not.

