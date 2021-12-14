Easily one of Atlantic City’s most elegant noncasino establishments, a holiday meal at Girasole is sure to be an unforgettable experience.

The space is visually enchanting from the moment you enter, with its large, pillowy chairs and striking tones of gold and blue. Christmas Eve dinner is $75 per person for the traditional Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes, which will feature a variety of fresh seafood courses leading up to the main course, grilled branzino and sushi-grade wild salmon prepared with cucumber, apple, lemon, thyme, garlic and capers. The regular menu will also be available.

Christmas Day dinner consists of a four-course, prix-fixe meal which starts with minestra maritata, an escarole soup with celery and baby meatballs; the second course will be melanzane e zucchine, a baked eggplant and zucchini parmigiano; followed by a third course of paccheri con ragu napoletano, large rigatoni with slow cooked ragu of Italian sausage, beef braciole, veal ossobuco, in a homemade tomato sauce. The night caps off with an assortment of homemade desserts. Christmas Day dinner is available for $65 per person. Girasole is located at 3108 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Go to MyGirasole.com.

