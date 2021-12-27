 Skip to main content
Girasole
Girasole

Seating starts at 9 p.m. for Girasole’s NYE countdown dinner, complete with a special menu, party favors, noisemakers and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. For those who prefer to watch the ball drop from home, early seating is available at 5 p.m. Located at 3108 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. MyGirasole.com.

