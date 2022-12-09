 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gilmer Mendoza, Egg Harbor Township

EHT vs Toms River North soccer game

Egg Harbor Township's Gilmer Mendoza #17 battle for the ball against Toms River North Jake Nagle #15 during he boys soccer state tournament at Egg Harbor High School Thursday Nov 3, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

The senior scored 15 goals to go with five assists for 35 points, which was the second-best on the team behind Nate Biersbach. Those two were a dynamic duo for the Eagles. Mendoza scored against tough teams like Timber Creek, Lenape, St. Augustine, Central Regional and Kingsway Regional.

