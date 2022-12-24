 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Giants players caught in Mall of America during shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Several members of the New York Giants were in the Mall of America when a shooting occurred Friday evening at the mall's Nordstrom's location.

A few players were in the mall, and several players were in the team's meal room, a meeting-type room just outside their hotel, which was adjacent to the mall. No one from the team was harmed in the incident, which left a 19-year-old dead in the shooting.

The Giants were in town to play the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, a 27-24 loss on Christmas Eve in which New York missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

“Your first thought is, obviously, once yourself is safe, you think about your teammates," wide receiver Darius Slayton said. "There’s guys that could have been shopping. Some guys in their room, some people are everywhere. So, obviously, your next thought is all your teammates are OK, which they were.”

Slayton was one of the many players in the team's meal room. The group was locked in the room for nearly 30 minutes, according to Slayton.

“Just had to stay put," said running back Saquon Barkley, who said he was also in the meal room.

"I think there was a couple guys in the mall. I’m not quite sure exactly who. But it’s a crazy world out there.”

