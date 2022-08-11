 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Giants mourn loss of Tim Lincecum’s wife to cancer

SAN JOSE, Calif. — While Tim Lincecum has largely disappeared from the public eye since retiring from baseball, the lovable and eccentric World Series champion has privately been dealing with personal tragedy.

Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman, a principal at a Peninsula elementary school, died in June after a yearslong battle with cancer.

While the news of Coleman’s death was reported at the time — a beloved figure herself at Burlingame School District’s Washington Elementary School — the Giants organization on Thursday confirmed her connection to Lincecum while mourning her loss.

“The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman,” the club wrote on Twitter. “Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher. She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy’s years with us.”

Coleman and Lincecum were recently married, according to a Giants spokesperson. She rode alongside him in the Giants’ 2012 World Series parade.

Lincecum’s only appearance at Oracle Park since his retirement came in 2019 for Bruce Bochy’s retirement ceremony.

His absence from Saturday’s upcoming 10-year-anniversary celebration of the 2012 World Series team — along with Buster Posey, Pablo Sandoval and Brian Wilson, three other key members who won’t be in attendance — drew attention this week when the guest list was announced.

Lincecum also lost his brother, Sean, at age 37 in 2018.

