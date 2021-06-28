Getting Ready for the Fourth of July in Northfield

Emily Shenkus was chosen as Miss Fourth of July. She was nominated by the late Joyce Pullan. Shenkus, 18, and a recent graduate of Mainland Regional High School will head off to the University of Rochester where she plans to major in International Relations. “I am so honored to be selected Miss Fourth of July because of the fact I was nominated,” said Shenkus. “It is really touching to know the people who nominated by considered me to have benefitted the community. It has been an honor to work with Mr. Clark and Mrs. Pullan along with the other members of the historical society. It means a lot to me to represent my hometown like this.” Shenkus said she is excited to be in the parade that she has grown up watching. Shenkus has volunteered with the Northfield Cultural Committee by designing the Northfield Historical Museum’s website and the digitized and uploaded many of the city’s vast photo collection so it can be viewed online.