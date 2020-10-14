 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Get involved
0 comments

Get involved

082819_gal_hurrmeeting

On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.

The Press' Events Calendar will list South Jersey community events to reduce your environmental impact. Annual events like the August Dowbeach Community Meeting in Ventnor and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority Earth Day festival give you the opportunity to speak to trusted officials and experts about mitigating flood risk. 

The Coastal Restoration Toolkit, part of Restore America's Estuaries, gives you the resources and information needed to spawn your own event in South Jersey.  

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News