Wildwood’s Fitness in the Plaza series comes to a close in the upcoming week, so be sure to end your summer right by exercising outdoors. The series involves exercise classes taking place 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28. Participants should bring their own mat. Registration is limited, so be sure to call ahead. Cost is $5 or $10, depending on the class. Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. For more information, call 609-523-1602 or go to DOOWW.com.

