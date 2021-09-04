Germany urges vaccine shots; warns of fall COVID-19 surge

BERLIN — Germany's top health official is urging more citizens to get vaccinated, warning Saturday that if the vaccination numbers don't go up the country's hospitals may get overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients toward the end of the year.

"We need at least 5 million vaccinations for a safe autumn and winter," Health Minister Jens Spahn tweeted.

More than 61% of the German population, or 50.9 million people, are fully vaccinated, but that's less than in other European countries. The daily vaccination rate has been dropping for weeks, while new infection cases have been going up again.

On Saturday, Germany's disease control agency reported 10,835 new COVID-19 cases, up from 10,303 a week ago.

"The number of people who have been vaccinated is too low to prevent an overburdening of the health system," the health minister told daily Hannoversche Zeitung. He said currently 90% of COVID-19 patients in intensive care are unvaccinated, the German news agency dpa reported.

The head of Germany's Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine also warned of a strong increase of COVID-19 cases in the hospital's intensive care wards in the fall, if the vaccinations don't go up.