For over 30 years Georgetti Construction has been building houses catering to customers’ imaginations and expectations. Started by Scott Georgetti, the now family business is known for its quality construction, integrity and this year’s Best of The Press gold award for Best Home Renovation.

“We build houses from the ground up. We are custom, so we work directly with the owner to make their house exactly the way they wanted. We’re not afraid to make changes along the way, said Georgetti. “We’re all about transparency and honesty.”

The company works all over Atlantic and Cape May counties building residential and commercial properties, but is most popular with beachfront aspiring homeowners looking for custom-built homes or renovations along the shore.

The business started as a side gig for Georgetti after customers would personally request for services at a company at which he previously worked. He decided to give running his own company a shot, proving it was worth it three decades later. When Georgetti does retire, his children are looking forward to taking hold of the reigns.

“That’s probably the most exciting thing in our in life at this point, or at least in our business. Now they (Georgetti’s children and son-in-law are) being a big part of meeting with the customers, learning the things that I know, and you know what, they’re smarter than I am, they’re faster on the internet and those kinds of things. So they bring so much to the table.”

In addition to the next generation that’s going to keep this business going, another part of its success is due to the 15 employees. They not only get the job done but do it with the same integrity and care as Georgetti does, for which they are not only thanked but also rewarded through benefits and taking pride in the completed product.

“We bring all of our crew back through a house when it’s done with the homeowners’ permission, and everybody walks through and looks at how it actually finished because they may not have been there at all throughout the end,” Georgetti said. “So they get excited, and the owners are usually there and they’re thanking you and they’re saying how proud they are of their house and how many people stop and tell them, ‘Wow, this is amazing’,” Georgetti said.

This is the fifth year Georgetti Construction has won Best of The Press and they’re hoping for many more.