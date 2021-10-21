 Skip to main content
GEORGE TIBBITT
GEORGE TIBBITT

Party: Democrat

Age: 53

Atlantic City Council candidate George Tibbitt joins fellow candidates and mayoral candidates at a town discussion Thursday night. Atlantic City, NJ. October 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)

No. 1 Issue facing Atlantic City: Increasing safety and health of community for residents and tourists

Political message: I am looking to move Atlantic City forward by revamping our social services and promoting a healthy Atlantic City, taking care of our own residents, not outsiders! We need to keep our families together, we need our tourists ... I want visitors to leave with a good impression and with a sense of revisiting our city!

