GEORGE TIBBITT

Party: Democrat
Age: 53
No. 1 Issue facing Atlantic City: Increasing safety and health of community for residents and tourists
Political message: I am looking to move Atlantic City forward by revamping our social services and promoting a healthy Atlantic City, taking care of our own residents, not outsiders! We need to keep our families together, we need our tourists ... I want visitors to leave with a good impression and with a sense of revisiting our city!
