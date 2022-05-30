George Hess Elementary School hosts community resource fair and carnival

MAYS LANDING — Hundreds of students, family members and friends turned out for a community resource fair and carnival at the George Hess Elementary School on May 14. The event was hosted by the Hamilton Township School District.
Sixty local agencies provided important information to families about resources available to them. Originally planned to be held outdoors, due to weather concerns the agencies’ tables instead lined the hallways of the school. Children also had the opportunity to partake in many carnival games in the cafeteria and gymnasium and enjoy free food, ice cream and beverages.
Despite the inclement weather, numerous activities remained outdoors including pony rides, a petting zoo and an inflatable slide. The outdoor attractions were funded by the Hamilton Township Education Association and the Hamilton Township PTA.
Dr. Jeffery Zito attended his first community resource fair as Hamilton Township School Superintendent.
“This event far exceeded my expectations,” he said. “I give full credit to our district’s wellness team and the staff.”