Genevieve Morrison, Mainland Regional

The junior made 107 saves to go with 12 shutouts, including against powers like Ocean City and Cherry Hill West, who won the South Jersey Group III title. She only allowed three goals in the Mustangs' last 13 games.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today