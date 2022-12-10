 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Genevieve Morrison, Mainland Regional

A scene from the Mainland Regional-Ocean City high school girls soccer game for the CAL Tournament championship Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Carey Stadium. MRHS Genevieve Morrison makes a save.

The junior made 107 saves to go with 12 shutouts, including against powers like Ocean City and Cherry Hill West, who won the South Jersey Group III title. She only allowed three goals in the Mustangs' last 13 games.

