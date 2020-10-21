GENERATION Z VOTER

Chanhi Chheth
Age: 21
Hometown: Ocean City.
Occupation: Student at Stockton University
What is your first time voting story (when is/was it)?
Chheth will be voting for the first time in the 2020 Presidential race.
Chheth, a student at Stockton University, said, “I think I may have waited that long because either I had forgotten or I was not really interested in voting at the time.”
“When I had registered to vote it was at Stockton University. They had individuals come and help us register,” he added.
Shortly after, Chheth received a ballot for the local elections in Ocean City. 2020 was the first year he would be participating in any type of election.
What does voting mean to you?
Reflecting on his choice to vote by mail, Chheth stated, “I received my mail in ballot sometime in late September and this will be my first time ever voting in a presidential election. Even though I voted by mail, I felt like I was a part of something and hopefully voting to make a change.”
“Voting to me now is something more than just the presidential election,” continued Chheth. After joining on-campus advocacy organizations and volunteering at non-profits, Chheth realized the importance of voting.
“It's fighting for our rights to be heard,” he stated, “With voting people can help be a part of the change they want to see.”
Share the tradition of voting in your family
Voting has not been a tradition in Chheth’s family, something Chheth was looking forward to changing.
“I come from a family of refugees that came from Cambodia to the US during the Cambodian Genocide in which they had to earn their US Citizenship,” he said.
This year, Chheth’s mother and immediate family will also be voting for the first time in the coming presidential election. Even when Chheth’s mother received her citizenship and registered to vote, she still did not vote. Despite his family’s hesitance, Chheth expressed excitement about voting for the first time at 21 years old..
“My colleagues have shared with me their family ‘traditions,’ often telling me about when their parents brought them to polling locations and showed them the importance of voting,” Chheth reflected, “With that being said, in time, I plan to instill the importance of voting in my family.”
— Adriana Alfaro, for The Press of Atlantic City
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!