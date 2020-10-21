GENERATION Z VOTER

“It's fighting for our rights to be heard,” he stated, “With voting people can help be a part of the change they want to see.”

Share the tradition of voting in your family

Voting has not been a tradition in Chheth’s family, something Chheth was looking forward to changing.

“I come from a family of refugees that came from Cambodia to the US during the Cambodian Genocide in which they had to earn their US Citizenship,” he said.

This year, Chheth’s mother and immediate family will also be voting for the first time in the coming presidential election. Even when Chheth’s mother received her citizenship and registered to vote, she still did not vote. Despite his family’s hesitance, Chheth expressed excitement about voting for the first time at 21 years old..

“My colleagues have shared with me their family ‘traditions,’ often telling me about when their parents brought them to polling locations and showed them the importance of voting,” Chheth reflected, “With that being said, in time, I plan to instill the importance of voting in my family.”

— Adriana Alfaro, for The Press of Atlantic City

